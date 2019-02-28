|
|
Angela Jimenez Castanon
Feb. 9, 1927 - Feb. 23, 2019
Mrs. Angela Jimenez Castanon died peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones on February 23rd in
Stockton, CA at the age of 92.
Angela is survived by her loving husband of over 68 years,
Felix Sanchez Castanon, four children Johanna Castanon of Santa Fe, TX, Pamela Castanon-Yescas (Richard Yescas) of Olympia, WA, Jeffrey Castanon (Patricia Carlson) of Stockton, CA, and Lisa Castanon of Seattle, WA, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces and
nephews, as well as five siblings Alice Orosco of Lodi, CA, John (Linda) Jimenez of
Anderson, MI, Mary Lou (Greg) Flores, Adrian (Rebecca) Sandoval, and Richard (Amelia) Sandoval all of Stockton, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Natividad and Beningo Sandoval, and her siblings
Esther Shoemaker and Frank Sandoval.
Angela was born on February 9, 1927, in Tracy, CA. She graduated from San Joaquin Delta College, Sacramento State
University, and University of the Pacific to reach her goal of
becoming an accredited
teacher. She married Felix
Sanchez Castanon, her first love, an amateur boxer and
helicopter mechanic in 1950. The couple created a loving home for their 4 children, first on the east side and later on the north side of Stockton.
Angela instilled the values of
family and education. She served as a teacher's aide,
elementary & middle school
teacher, Delta College Instructor and retired as a Program Specialist for Stockton Unified School District after 36 years, demonstrating to her children that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. As a teacher,
Angela touched the hearts of many students through her
passion for teaching. Her family
remembers her as a generous, loving, faithful member of both St. Gertrude and St. Luke
Parishes.
Angela was an active member of Catholic Daughters of
America, St. Joseph's Auxiliary, where she volunteered over 2,000 hours, and Cursillo Movement. She always had a smile on her face while stocking shelves at the St. Joseph's
Hospital gift shop. She was
passionate about helping
others, teaching students, and nurturing a loving family.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Angela's life. Services include: a viewing on March 1st from 2pm-6pm and a rosary on March 4th at 6pm, both at DeYoung Memorial Chapel
(601 N. California St.). A funeral mass officiated by Father
Ramon will be held at 10am on March 5th at St. Luke Catholic Church (3847 N. Sutter St.) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin County (3888 Pacific Ave.).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Peggy,
Michelle, Ester, Ronald, Carmen, and hospice staff for their care and dedication.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2019