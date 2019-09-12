|
|
Angela Karim 1980-2019 John 3:16 Angela Karim went to be with the Lord on August 18 at U.C. Davis of cancer, with her daughter by her side. She loved adventure, so much she took two missionary trips to Gambia, Africa. After graduating from Delta College, she went on to UOP earning her B.A. in Marketing / Communications. She founded KARIMA Magazine in 2016, which featured local events and happenings in San Joaquin County. She was very civic minded and served in many organizations. Her last fundraiser was for Sheriff Pat Withrow and it was a success. Angela was very ambitious, talented and vivacious. She loved singing, going to the beach, art and Bay Area restaurants. She was an amazing cook. She is survived by her mother, Cyndi Karim, and her children, Angelica and Micah. She is preceded in death by her father Kevin Enright. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and generosity. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Open Bible Church, 760 S. Ham Ln. Lodi, Ca, Sept. 21 at 2 pm.
Published in The Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019