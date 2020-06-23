Angela Lee Withers
Angela Lee Withers Feb. 19, 1970 - June 3, 2020 Angela was born and raised in Stockton, CA. She is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughters, Amanda and Danielle; parents, John and Toni Withers; sisters, Diana Pell and Jessi Hawker; 3 step-children; 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Angela will be remembered for her beautiful smile that lit up the room and the love she had for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.


Published in The Record on Jun. 23, 2020.
