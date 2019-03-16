|
|
Angeles L. Paunon
April 27, 1929 March 8, 2019
The Lord has called to His side
Angeles Lebrilla Paunon, 89, of Stockton, CA on Mar. 8, 2019 at 6:00 AM in St. Joseph's Hospital. Her family stood vigil by her bedside.
Born April 27, 1929 to share-croppers Carlos and Natividad Lebrilla, in a barrio in the municipality of Lambunao, Iloilo, Philippines. Her pre-teen and early teen years saw her evading the occupation
forces of Japan; Bataan and Corregidor fell in April 1942 during World War II. After the war at seventeen, she married Gaudencio L. Paunon, a disabled Filipino soldier of the US Army. Her soldier lost his right arm and the use of the other during the battle for the Bataan Peninsula and endured the infamous Death March. (After Bataan surrendered, 75,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war were brutally forced on a 65 mile march to prison camps. During this march, 10,000 soldiers died or were killed when they became too weak to march on.)
She was the ray of hope against the grim realities of war as the clan's matriarch. Denying herself the many pleasures of life, she dedicated care for her family and sought education for as many possible members of her clan. She raised eight children as well as practically giving full time care to her soldier husband.
She came to America in 1978 and continued to be caretaker,
mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and matriarch. Through it all, she cared for her soldier and extended her reach across the Pacific Ocean for clan members that remained in the islands. She gave so much of herself to the point that it hurts, sometimes too much.
Finally reunited with her soldier, they share something infinite their grandchildren and great-grandchildren sent with her - love.
She is survived by eight children who will miss her: Gaudencio Tito Paunon, Leila Tupas, Lemalim Torres, Remigia Lenaming, Jasmyn Legayada, Robert Paunon, Mary Anne Meeks and
Joseph Paunon.
Thirteen grandchildren will miss her more: Ada Stevenson, Gladice Alavizos, Earl Lenaming, Jules Tupas, Jon Paunon, Don Torres, Lindsey Prochaska, Kristine Laca, Rhea Lenaming, Angela Torres, Karla Armenta, Red Lenaming and Andrew Paunon. However, her 18 great-grandchildren will miss her most: Marissa Alavizos, Mia Stevenson, Scylla Alavizos, Jackie Stevenson, Ava Armenta, Elle Paunon, Elias Armenta, Allana Laca, Cedric Paunon, Ethan Armenta, Olivia Prochaska, Kateri Laca, Lorenzo Armenta, Sonnet Torres, Catalina Armenta, Cruz Armenta, Amalia Laca and Benjamin Prochaska.
All services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Ln., Stockton, CA.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, 1:00-5:00PM followed by Rosary at 5:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 9:30 AM. Angeles Lebrilla Paunon will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 & E Harney Ln., Lodi, CA after the Mass.
Published in The Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019