Angelina Cano Rocha

Jan. 1, 1932 - Mar. 25, 2019

Angelina Cano Rocha, age 87, of Stockton, CA, passed away early Monday morning,

March 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 01, 1932, in French Camp, CA,

a daughter of the late Trinidad Rocha and Mary Frias.

Angelina was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years,

Joseph Cano; three sons, Mariano Cano, Richard Cano, and Robert Cano. She was a member of St. George's

Catholic Church, and only a homemaker, but a CNA and Laundry Service Worker as well. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards and couldn't get enough of her gardening.

Angelina is survived by one son, Daniel Rocha (Sharon) of Acampo; grandchildren, Tina Rocha, Mariano Cano, and

David Cano; several great grandchildren; brother, Manual Rocha and sister, Lupe Rocha of

Stockton, California. She also leaves behind many other family

members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 02, 2019 and April 3, 2019 at De Young Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at 5:00 pm at De Young Memorial Chapel.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. George's Catholic Church in Stockton, California.

Burial will follow in the

San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Angelina's family will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2019
