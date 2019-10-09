Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's

Angelita Mamaril


1932 - 2019
Angelita Mamaril Obituary
Angelita Mamaril April 1, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019 Angelita F. Mamaril passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Angelita was born in Carlsbad, California on April 1, 1932. As she grew older Angelita cared for her "mama", whom she referred to as her "Angel". She married her husband of 49 years, James C. Mamaril (deceased) and moved to Stockton, California where they began their life together, quietly on a tiny farm outside the city limits. Angelita's prayers were answered when her first child, Dolores (Steve) Montion, was born. Her "little doll" was dear to her heart in every way. Angelita would later give birth to her "wild child", Larry (Renata) Mamaril and the baby of the family, Robert (Teresa) Mamaril. Angelita spent much of her life as a cannery worker. The hardest worker in the room, Angelita set the bar from the egg room to housekeeping to Pacific's Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority's breakfast cook. She was adored by everyone who came in contact with her. Angelita was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where she cooked her famous tacos for their annual festival. Her dedication to the church was only surpassed by her love for her family. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Michele (Joey) Montion Bryson, Angela (Dan) Montion Hussey, Stephanie Montion Marquez, Christoffer Montion, Joshua and Nicholas Mamaril, Samantha (Mike), James, Joseph and Robert Mamaril, Jr. and her great-grandchildren, Chandler Marquez, Sally, Sara and Sadie Bryson, Noah Marquez, Jeremy and Tyler Peoples, Jacob and Elias Mamaril and Michael and Khloe Cain.
logo

Published in The Record on Oct. 9, 2019
Print Obituary
