Angelita Mamaril April 1, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2019 Angelita F. Mamaril passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Angelita was born in Carlsbad, California on April 1, 1932. As she grew older Angelita cared for her "mama", whom she referred to as her "Angel". She married her husband of 49 years, James C. Mamaril (deceased) and moved to Stockton, California where they began their life together, quietly on a tiny farm outside the city limits. Angelita's prayers were answered when her first child, Dolores (Steve) Montion, was born. Her "little doll" was dear to her heart in every way. Angelita would later give birth to her "wild child", Larry (Renata) Mamaril and the baby of the family, Robert (Teresa) Mamaril. Angelita spent much of her life as a cannery worker. The hardest worker in the room, Angelita set the bar from the egg room to housekeeping to Pacific's Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority's breakfast cook. She was adored by everyone who came in contact with her. Angelita was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where she cooked her famous tacos for their annual festival. Her dedication to the church was only surpassed by her love for her family. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Michele (Joey) Montion Bryson, Angela (Dan) Montion Hussey, Stephanie Montion Marquez, Christoffer Montion, Joshua and Nicholas Mamaril, Samantha (Mike), James, Joseph and Robert Mamaril, Jr. and her great-grandchildren, Chandler Marquez, Sally, Sara and Sadie Bryson, Noah Marquez, Jeremy and Tyler Peoples, Jacob and Elias Mamaril and Michael and Khloe Cain. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Oct. 9, 2019