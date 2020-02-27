Home

Angelita V. Cruz


1946 - 2020
Angelita V. Cruz Obituary
Angelita Villaluna Cruz Nov. 1, 1946 - Feb. 18, 2020 Angelita V. Cruz was born on November 1, 1946, raised and educated in the Philippines. She received her Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition Degree from the University of Santo Thomas, PI. She came to Stockton, CA, USA in 1967 as a US Citizen, being a daughter of a Retired U.S. Army Veteran. She obtained her M.A. in Curriculum and Instructions, Bilingual Cross / Cultural Specialist Credential, and a Lifetime Elem. Teaching Credential at UOP at the same time, on Federal Grant Scholarship. She taught all grade levels including a self-contained 5th and 6th Mentally Gifted (GATE) Class for Stockton Unified School District for more than 30 years. Angelita was preceded in death by parents: Isabelo Cruz and Luz Villaluna Cruz; two younger sisters, Edna Cruz and Gilma Cruz Rodis; four younger brothers, Jesus Cruz, Joseph Cruz, Luisito Cruz and Morel Cruz. Angelita is survived by her elder sister Virginia Navarro; three younger sisters, Elena Cruz Glover (Romeo) from Bakersfield; Marissa Cruz Ooka (Clay) from Riverbank; and Evelyn Cruz Necesito (Ronnie) from Seattle; two younger brothers from Seattle, Noel Cruz and Ernesto Cruz (Mely); and several nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Visitation will be held on March 5, 2020 from 1pm - 8pm with Rosary at 5pm at De Young Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be on held on March 6, 2020 at 10am at St Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter Street, Stockton, CA. Committal to follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 & Harney Lane, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2020
