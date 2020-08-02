Angelo Joseph Petrini, Sr. March 20, 1937 - July 28, 2020 Angelo Joseph Petrini, Sr. peacefully passed away on July 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, CA. He was born on March 20, 1937 in San Francisco, CA to his Italian immigrant parents Giovonni "Pio" and Assunta Petrini. His family lived on Stewart Track and later Roberts Island in Stockton, where they had a farming operation. Angelo first attended Mossdale Elementary School on Stewart Track and later transferred to David Bixler Elementary School on Union Island. He graduated from Tracy High School in 1955, where he was an active member of FFA. Angelo joined the National Guard in 1960 and was stationed at Camp Roberts, where he served as a military mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1966 and continued to farm on Roberts Island for the next 40 years. Angelo was a member of numerous associations including the California Tomato Growers Association, San Joaquin Hay Growers Association, California Beet Growers Association and was the secretary and treasurer of the National Farmers Organization. He was one of the first to own and operate a mechanized tomato harvester, which revolutionized the tomato industry in California. To no surprise, many used to refer to him as the "Tomato King." Angelo also grew alfalfa, bell peppers, shallots, onions and grains - all in the Robert's Island/Union Island area. His friends still fondly recall what a "bull" he was on the ranch in his younger days. Anyone whoever shook Angelo's hand understands the reference. In addition to farming, Angelo would graze his alfalfa to the local sheep ranchers. Fittingly, he ended up marrying the local sheep rancher's daughter, Grace Arburua. Angelo and Grace were married for almost 53 years and raised their family on Robert's Island. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling, joking, telling stories with his friends, and going on annual summer vacations with his family to Santa Cruz. Angelo is survived by his loving wife Grace Arburua Petrini; his children Jolie Petrini-Ruiz (Dean), Angelo Jr. and Andrew (Sara). He was a proud Nono to his two grandchildren Jenna and Christian Ruiz. Angelo also survived by his cousin Ed Binetti and nephew Rick Marcucci as well as other numerous extended family members and friends. Angelo was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Angela Marcucci (Petrini) and his nephew Marc Marcucci. Angelo's family would like to extend a very compassionate thank you to the caregivers at Meadowood Skilled Nursing and most especially to Susan, whose tireless commitment to Angelo will never be forgotten. Donations may be made in Angelo's memory to the Robert's Union Farm Center, 4925 Howard Road, Stockton, CA 95206 or to other organizations of your choice. Burial services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store