Angelo R. Rosso Oct. 24, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2019 He passed away peace-fully surrounded by his loved ones. Husband of Elaine L. (Chiari); loving father to Steven (Linda) Rosso and Stacey (Everett) Rey; his grandchildren, Stefani (Jeremy) Stein, Sianna Rosso, Emmy (Julian Sunn) Rey and Nicolas Rosso; his beloved dog, Junior; his brothers, Robert and Richard Rosso and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Rose Rosso; his siblings, Vincent Rosso, Jr. and Barbara Maffei and his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine. A Funeral Mass service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 9 AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA with private burial to follow. Family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to VITAS Healthcare Hospice, 16956 S. Harlan Rd., Ste 2F, Lathrop, CA 95330 or St. Bernadette's Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019