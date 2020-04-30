|
Angelo Raymond "Babe" Gerlomes October 27, 1928 - April 24, 2020 On April 24, 2020, Angelo Raymond "Babe" Gerlomes passed away from natural causes in his hometown of Stockton, CA. He was 91. Babe was born on October 27, 1928 to George and Angelina Gerlomes, local merchants who owned a grocery store in southwest Stockton. His Father was tragically killed when Babe was just seven years old leaving a lasting imprint on the family and his older brother George. In 1947, he was blessed with the birth of second brother, Alvin Nunes of Lodi CA. Babe attended Edison High School where he was a brilliant, multi-sport athlete excelling, in particular, at football. Leading Edison High to their first championship, Babe made the all conference team and would be inducted into the Edison High School Hall of Fame in 2003. After high school, he attended Humphrey's Business School and joined the family grocery business. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was especially proud of his involvement in the ceremony commemorating the signing of the Japanese Peace Treaty at the Presidio in San Francisco. On September 24, 1950, he married Cecilia "June" Schenone at St. Mary's Cathedral. In 1965, he opened Babe's Liquor in Morada and operated the business until retiring at the ripe old age of 52. He was a parishioner of St. Luke's Catholic Church where he kept his streak of collecting the northwest pews alive for nearly 70 years. Babe or Ray, depending on who you were, was known for his sense of humor, devilish personality and a heart of gold. He enjoyed his family and life-long friends and spent a lot of time on the golf course, always carrying his bag and shooting his age at 78. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Gerlomes, his daughter, Julie Schneider (Kevin) of Stockton; son, Jeff Gerlomes (Caroline) of Napa, three grandchildren, Eric Schneider (Stockton), Brother Philip Neri Gerlomes (Jeff, Jr.) of Oakland and Mary Keown (Tom) of Pittsburgh, PA, brothers George Gerlomes (Josephine) of Linden and Alvin Nunes (Kate, deceased) of Lodi. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Angelina and Manuel Nunes (stepfather). A private service will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery and a separate Memorial will be held when the virus resolves and we can honor his life properly. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, place a couple of ice cubes in a glass, add some Bombay Gin and make a toast to the Babe. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020