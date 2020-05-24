|
Anita Louise Martin Dec. 6, 1939 - Apr. 5, 2020 Anita Louise Martin passed away peacefully April 5, 2020 at her home in Stockton. Anita was born December 6, 1939 in Yonkers, New York. Even while battling lymphocytic leukemia and other complications she lived her life to the fullest and maintained a positive attitude. Anita met her husband Mike at a Christmas Dance at the Officers Club at Brooklyn Navy Yard in 1959. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary April 6, 2020. Anita continued to live in Yonkers while Mike was deployed on the USS Yancy. Mike's navy career then took them to Bainbridge, Maryland, then to Oahu, Hawaii while Mike served in Vietnam. Next station was Taiwan prior to moving to Stockton in 1974 where Mike was stationed at Rough and Ready Island and then Oakland. Upon moving to Stockton, Anita joined Laureates where she made lifelong friends, and remained active in her bridge, bowling and golf groups. She enjoyed entertaining and decorating for the holidays. Traveling the world became a passion she truly loved, especially her favorite destination of Bali! Anita is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Mary, son Michael, and their families. Also survived by her brother Bob, many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces. Anita was preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Mary, and her brother Joe. The family would like to thank the friends and family who assisted Mike and Anita this last year. Words cannot express how grateful we are for your compassion. At this time there will be no public memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record on May 24, 2020