Ann Coyne Burke Warner
Stockton - AUGUST 14, 1934 -
NOVEMBER 13, 2020
We are mourning the loss of a remarkably driven and passionate woman, who was a role model to many, a mother, and a friend. Ann left a legacy of community involvement, creativity, social justice, and a zest for life - no matter where she resided.
Ann Coyne met Leo Burke in 1951 while she was a synchronized swimmer for Sam Snyder's Water Follies, a traveling water show throughout North America and Australia. She and Leo settled in Stockton and raised eight children together.
Ann led an ardent and creative life with her eight children in tow. She was a civil rights activist in the 1960's in Stockton, California, following Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez. She supported St. Luke's church as Guild President, and chaired/produced the notable fundraising efforts at the Civic Auditorium, which included annual fashion shows with musical themes and acts performed by the various classes of children from the school. She was Founder and initial coach for the Sherwood Manor Sharks swim team, Aquatic Director for the YMCA, worked at Diamond Walnut in Pest control, and ran the San Joaquin County Fair Community Events Division. She supported her children's sports programs through fundraising for the teams, judging, coaching and organizing events, be it diving, swimming, or ice skating. She was active in the Catholic Churches across the State and County through the Cursillo Movement, fundraising and active participation in the church events – often taking the role as Chairperson.
In 1980 Ann married William Warner, and they spent 25 years on the Oregon Coast. Ann continued to work as a Community Activist through her church, in Douglas County Community. She was the owner of two businesses; "The Little Pink House" and "Winchester Bay Trading Company". She served as President of the Merchants Association and Chaired many annual community events (Art by the Bay, Fire Work Show, Cool Coastal Nights, and Ocean Fest). She participated in multiple community events, including; the reading literacy program, saving the lighthouse, funding the library, and 1000 Cranes organization. She was also an active participant in St. John's Church.
Ann returned to Stockton in 2014, and lived in the O'Connor Woods Community. She participated in the Annual Bazar, decorating walkers and canes for the Holidays, organized the sewing club and UOP Olli Group, supported St. Mary's Dining Room, sat on St. Catherine's pastoral counsel, lead the rosary, and sang in the church.
Ann is survived by her sister Mary Jane Coyne, and her children and grandchildren: Mary Jane Burke, (Mike DeVoy) Bob and Jane; Sally Wingard (David), Skelly, David, Annie and Samantha; Leo P. Burke III (LaNise) Ryan Elizabeth, Leo P. IV, and Sam; Tim Burke (Tom Croyle); Judy Burke-Trucco (Steve Trucco), Amber, Andrea and Michael; Annie Burke-Doe (Dan) Christopher and Tori; Patrice Burke, Tim, Bridget and Elizabeth; Tricia Burke, Haley and Clark and her 18 great-grandchildren.
Due to public health concerns COVID-19, Ann will have a private Mass and burial, and will be interned in the Stockton Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Saint Mary's Dining Room
545 W. Sonora St.
Stockton, CA 95203
OR - your favorite charity