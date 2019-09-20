Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Linus Church
2620 S B St
Stockton, CA 95206
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Linus Catholic Church
Stockton, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Linus Catholic Church
Stockton, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
China Palace
5052 West Ln
Stockton, CA
View Map

Ann "Alejandria" Ruelos


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann "Alejandria" Ruelos Obituary
Ann "Alejandria" Ruelos Feb. 27, 1927 - Sept. 13, 2019 Ann, 92, passed away on September 13, 2019. She was born in the Philippines and migrated to the US with her husband and family. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Inocencio Ruelos, brother Rosalio Tamargo, children Linda Arche (Raul; deceased), Esther (Sal) Umotoy, Fernando (Lourdes) Ruelos, Wilfred (Connie) Ruelos, Robert (Vicky) Ruelos, Gloria (David) Pruitt, Mary Ann (David) Douglass, 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A viewing and vigil will be Sunday, September 22 at 4:00 pm at St. Linus Catholic Church, Stockton. Her mass will be Monday, September 23 at 10:00 am at St. Linus Catholic Church, Stockton, interment at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. A reception to follow at China Palace 5052 West Ln, Stockton.
logo

logo

Published in The Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.