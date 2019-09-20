|
Ann "Alejandria" Ruelos Feb. 27, 1927 - Sept. 13, 2019 Ann, 92, passed away on September 13, 2019. She was born in the Philippines and migrated to the US with her husband and family. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Inocencio Ruelos, brother Rosalio Tamargo, children Linda Arche (Raul; deceased), Esther (Sal) Umotoy, Fernando (Lourdes) Ruelos, Wilfred (Connie) Ruelos, Robert (Vicky) Ruelos, Gloria (David) Pruitt, Mary Ann (David) Douglass, 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A viewing and vigil will be Sunday, September 22 at 4:00 pm at St. Linus Catholic Church, Stockton. Her mass will be Monday, September 23 at 10:00 am at St. Linus Catholic Church, Stockton, interment at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. A reception to follow at China Palace 5052 West Ln, Stockton.
Published in The Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019