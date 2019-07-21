|
Anna Frances "Fran" Krietemeyer Aug. 1, 1926 - Jul. 18, 2019 Anna Frances "Fran" Krietemeyer, 92, died July 18, 2019, at O'Connor Woods in Stockton after a brief illness. Mrs. Krietemeyer was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Elsinore, Utah, to Thomas Peter and Grace Ridge Jensen. On her father's side she was a descendent of Danish Mormons who settled southern Utah. Her husband Diedrich "Dick" Krietemeyer, their son, Richard Krietemeyer, and her three older siblings precede her in death. The family moved to Stockton in 1971 after her husband retired from 30 years in the Navy. As a Navy wife, she packed up the family and moved at least a dozen times in those years when orders came for Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Puerto Rico (two tours of duty), Tennessee and California (three tours). She was blessed with good health for most of her life and a sly sense of humor that came out at unexpected times. Mrs. Krietemeyer lived the last decade of her life at O'Connor Woods, where she was treated kindly by staff and made many friends, especially at the bingo table. She is survived by her daughters Susan Krietemeyer (Dena) of Stockton and Janet Keeler (Scott) of South Pasadena, FL; grandchildren Krystal Krietemeyer (DJ), Daniella Krietemeyer -Suarez (Helen) and Jensen Keeler; great-grand-daughter, Zariah Ordaz; step-grandchildren David, Ralph (Dianna), and Sara Mason; step-great-grand-son Devin Cervera. Services are pending. She will be interred near her parents in Richfield City Cemetery, Richfield, Utah. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the O'Connor Woods Employee Scholarship Program in her name. De Young Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019