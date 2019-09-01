|
Anna Joaquin Nov. 6, 1946 - Aug. 20, 2019 Anna Joaquin passed away peacefully, at the age of 72, on August 20, 2019, at her home in Stockton, with her wife by her side. She lost her long battle with cancer that she courageously fought until the very end. Anna is survived by her loving wife, Marsha Cruz; brother, Dan (Virginia) Costa; son, Ted (Sophia) Rocha, three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Geneva Costa. Anna graduated from Escalon High School, was an avid softball player and recognized for her accolades in the sport. Anna was the first player from Stockton to win honors in the slow-pitch regionals. After Anna and her Pollardville team won the "A" Division in the women's softball program she was one of five outstanding players chosen at the Regionals Tournament in Elk Grove. After 19 years, she retired as a manager of Mister Space. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, at 1pm at 835 E. Miner Ave Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, 2019