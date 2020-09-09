Anna L. Scalise July 2, 1948 - August 30, 2020 Anna L. Scalise passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at the age of 72, in Stockton, California. She was the daughter of Guido and Rose Scalise and was born in Lost Creek, WV. Anna graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City in 1966, then from San Jose State University in 1970 and received a teaching credential from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA. After university, Anna taught sixth grade in the Tracy Unified School District for more than 35 years. In addition to the standard curriculum, she conducted an annual Science Camp in La Honda and took students to the San Mateo County seashore so they could explore nature and marine life. Anna is survived by her grandson, Milo McConlogue and his parents, son Corey McGuire and Hallie McConlogue. She is also survived by her brother Mario Scalise and sister-in-law Sally Krautner, of Napa, CA and also by her beloved Aunt Genie, cousins Phyllis Caliguiri, Ted Caliguiri and his wife Keri Caliguiri, of Valley Springs, CA and a host of beloved relatives in Crotone, Italy. Due to Covid-19, a virtual memorial video will be sent to family and friends. Anna will be interned with her parents Guido and Rose Scalise at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Since Anna loved science, teaching and kids, remembrance donations in Anna's name can be made to the San Francisco Exploratorium. The website address is: www.exploratorium.edu