Anna R. Thomas May 19, 1927 - September 30, 2019 Anna Thomas passed away on September 30, at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Stockton, California, and was the daughter of Italian immigrant parents, Maria and Agostino Passadore. After graduating from Stockton High School, she worked as a secretary in the business office of the Stockton Unified School District. She left to attend Sacramento State College where she obtained a B.A. Degree and teaching credential and later earned a Master's Degree from the University of San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Thomas of Galt; her sisters, Marie Snyder, Emily Prima, Dorothy Mariani, May Cima, Natalie Lopez, and Ida Gall. She is survived by stepsons, Michael Thomas of Kermit, TX, Matt Thomas and step-grandson, Robert Thomas, both of Odessa, TX; sisters, Rose Nunes, Theresa Mariani, June Milano; brother, Frank Passadore, and many nieces and nephews. Anna taught primary grades in the Elk Grove Unified School District. In 1973, Anna was presented a certificate for outstanding achievement in the teaching profession by the Elk Grove Unified School District. In 1974, Anna was chosen one of the outstanding Elementary Teachers of America. After the death of her husband, she finished her teaching career, retiring as a Reading and Language Arts Specialist and returned to Stockton to be closer to family. Anna had many interests and kept herself busy. She was an avid reader, liked to write, enjoyed gardening and worked on crafts and crochet, most of which went to charity. Anna traveled to Europe twice before she married, once for a two-month tour with the San Francisco branch of the Italian Catholic Federation and once with her mother to visit her family in Northern Italy, to Cuba (before Castro), and traveled extensively in the U.S. Anna was a member of the California Retired Teachers Association, the Haggin Museum and the Church of the Presentation. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Medical Center and the Hospice of San Joaquin for their care of Anna, as well as the collective staff at O'Connor Woods where Anna lived for the past five years, made many friends and was an active participant at St. Catherine's Chapel. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Presentation, 1515 W. Benjamin Holt Dr., Stockton, CA; October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204; Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA 95207 or California Retired Teachers Association, Division 20 Scholarship Fund, Attn: Marilyn Lagier, P.O. Box 7820, Stockton, CA 95207. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019