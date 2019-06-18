|
|
Annalies A. Foster
July 24, 1936 - June 9, 2019
Annalies A. Foster passed away in Stockton on June 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Annalies was born in the Netherlands on July 24, 1936, and lived through the Nazi Occupation during WWII. She came to the United States in 1960, and was extremely proud to be a Citizen of the
United States. She worked for many years as a beautician, and took great pride and
satisfaction in helping her
clients look and feel their best. She was also passionate about rescuing animals, and often paid out of her own pocket to
insure that animals were spayed and neutered.
Annalies was preceded in death by her husband Roy B. Foster who passed away in 2004. She is survived by her son Arie Foster; daughter Bobbie Foster; grandchildren: Sara Watson and Annalies Foster; great grandchildren: Jacob and Mindy Watson, and Daniel and Reese Brosz; niece: Ria Witter; grandnephews: Rick and Mike Witter.
Masses will be said on her
behalf at Annunciation Cathedral in Stockton at 6:30 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and at 5:30 PM on Saturday October 26, 2019 as well at the
O'Connor Woods' chapel at
4 PM on Saturday June 29, 2019. In lieu of donations or
flowers remember to be kind to all God's creatures great and small, help those in need, adopt not purchase your next companion pet and always spay and neuter. Do these things in
memorial of Lisa Foster so she forever lives on making our
community a better place.
Published in The Record on June 18, 2019