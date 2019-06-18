Home

Annalies A. Foster

Annalies A. Foster Obituary
Annalies A. Foster

July 24, 1936 - June 9, 2019

Annalies A. Foster passed away in Stockton on June 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Annalies was born in the Netherlands on July 24, 1936, and lived through the Nazi Occupation during WWII. She came to the United States in 1960, and was extremely proud to be a Citizen of the

United States. She worked for many years as a beautician, and took great pride and

satisfaction in helping her

clients look and feel their best. She was also passionate about rescuing animals, and often paid out of her own pocket to

insure that animals were spayed and neutered.

Annalies was preceded in death by her husband Roy B. Foster who passed away in 2004. She is survived by her son Arie Foster; daughter Bobbie Foster; grandchildren: Sara Watson and Annalies Foster; great grandchildren: Jacob and Mindy Watson, and Daniel and Reese Brosz; niece: Ria Witter; grandnephews: Rick and Mike Witter.

Masses will be said on her

behalf at Annunciation Cathedral in Stockton at 6:30 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 and at 5:30 PM on Saturday October 26, 2019 as well at the

O'Connor Woods' chapel at

4 PM on Saturday June 29, 2019. In lieu of donations or

flowers remember to be kind to all God's creatures great and small, help those in need, adopt not purchase your next companion pet and always spay and neuter. Do these things in

memorial of Lisa Foster so she forever lives on making our

community a better place.
Published in The Record on June 18, 2019
