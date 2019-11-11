|
|
Anne H. Duffy June 27,1945 - Nov. 4, 2019 Anne Harriett Duffy (Still), age 74, passed away at home in Galt on November 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with progressive supra-nuclear palsy. She was born to the late, Gerald and Mildred Still, on June 27, 1945 in Orange, California. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She had an inspiring unconditional and compassionate love that presented itself to anyone she came across in her life. Her sense of adventure and fun created lasting memories. She is deeply missed and will never be forgotten. Anne was raised in Southern California and attended Mater Dei High School. She met her husband, "Denny", at church in 1964, while he was in the Marine Corps. They started a family, settling in Stockton California. Although they later divorced, she always cared deeply for him. Anne is survived by her five children, fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Kevin (wife, Alicia and children, Nicole, Sean, Kylie, Zack, Jennifer and Nicole); Dennis (wife Tonya, and children, Deardra; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Nate); Heather (great- grandchildren, Bobbi and Charlotte-Anne); Allison; and Connor (wife, Jazmin); Mike (wife, Gia and children, Nora and Leo); Nora Mary (husband, John Stroh); and Timothy (wife, Kristen and children, Rowan and Logan) and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and was involved in several organizations and charities in the Stockton are; Joe-Harry's youth group at Annunciation Church, Child Abuse Prevention Council, San Joaquin Grand Jury, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Auxiliary, Hospice of San Joaquin and the Dameron Hospital Auxiliary. Anne later became a consecrated member of the Pro Ecclesia Sancta religious group and moved to St. Paul, Minnesota to help them at St. Mark's Catholic Parrish. She moved to Galt in 2014 where she lived with family until the time of her passing. A Rosary followed by Mass will be held at St. Christopher's Catholic Church. See www.klumppsfuneralhome.com for date and time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CurePSP through www.psp.org.
Published in The Record on Nov. 11, 2019