Anthony E. Rocha
July 11, 1937-April 19, 2019
Tony died peacefully at the age of 81 surrounded by his family. He retired from Alpine Packing
Company and spent his time golfing, gardening and cooking. He was a former member of
Stockton Golf Country Club, Swenson Park and Van Buskirk Mens' Clubs. He volunteered with Kennedy Little League, Pop Warner Football League and The First Tee San Joaquin.
Tony is survived by his wife,
Marcia, sons Chris (Irma), Mike (Trish) and the proud
grandfather of Aspen and Jett Rocha. He is also survived by siblings Helen Giafaglione, Bea Alves, Carol Bickley and Bob Rocha and many nieces and
nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers John, Manuel and Albert Rocha; and sisters Delores DiBartolo, and Tina Broderick. Tony will be
remembered by family and friends as a no-nonsense, man of integrity. Honoring Tony's
request no services will be held. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019