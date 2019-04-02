Home

Anthony Patti

Anthony Patti Obituary
Anthony Patti (Paternostro)

Sepember 14, 1933 - March 31, 2019

Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY and is survived by his loving wife Penny with whom he enjoyed over 60 years of love and companionship. He is preceded in death by

his son Billy and leaves behind his daughter Denise and her husband Ron Guntert (Ross, Rollie &

Anthony); his son Tom Patti (Taylor, Presley); his sister Joyce Furnari;

numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many adopted kids who called him Grandpa Anthony.

He set an example to all who knew him through his unwavering love, dedication, integrity, hard work, kindness, and generosity.

Anthony was always known for his incredible yet true stories of his fascinating life that he delighted in sharing with family, friends and strangers alike.

Anthony, an ardent boxing fan, held the titles of the NYC Golden Gloves and Atlantic Fleet Boxing championships. He enlisted in the US Navy Air Corps (1952-1956) and served as an aircraft radio operator during the Korean War. He was a self-made man in the sign industry with over 50 years of excellence and service. On his own, Anthony established his first sign company in New York. After 10 years, he sold his business and moved west. Once again, he started from scratch and successfully built Delta Signs and Delta Cranes here in Stockton.

Anthony was a past president and member of the California and World Sign Association, Stockton Sportsman Club, the NRA, and a member of the American Legion for 67 years.

Anthony's Celebration of Life Mass is scheduled at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, Thursday, April 4 at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to Hospice San Joaquin in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019
