|
|
Anthony "Tony" Silva, Jr. Sept. 14, 1956 - Nov. 2, 2019 Anthony "Tony" Silva, Jr., 63, entered into rest on November 2, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA. He was born on September 14, 1956 in Stockton, CA. He was a resident of Lodi for 25 years. Mr. Silva is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony, Sr. and Jane Silva; his sister, Kathi Hicks and his nephew, Jeremy Reese. He is survived by his stepsons, John Cobey and Conor (Trisha) Cobey; one granddaughter, Layla Cobey and his sisters, Karin (Bob) Fowler, Kim (Guy) Reese and Kellee (Mark) Schied, as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Tony was a Fireman for Stockton Fire Department, Station 9, where he retired in 2009. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Raiders. He was a devoted friend, where if you were his friend, you were his best friend who he would do anything for. Tony was especially dedicated to family; his sisters, nieces, nephews and granddaughter meant the world to him. Tony will be remembered for his outgoing character, loving heart and giving spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. P.L. Fry and Son is honored to be serving the Silva family. A prayer service will be on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 AM held at P.L. Fry and Son Chapel, 290 N. Union Rd., Manteca. He will be laid to rest on Monday, November 11th at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. For condolences to the family, an online tribute is available at www.plfryandson.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Stockton Firefighters Relief Association, P.O. Box 69-2201, Stockton, CA 95269.
Published in The Record on Nov. 7, 2019