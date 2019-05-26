Home

Antonio Alvarez "Tony" Arceo

Antiono "Tony"

Alvarez Arceo

June 9, 1945 - May 19, 2019

Antonio "Tony" Alvarez Arceo, of Stockton, California, born on June 9, 1945 in Michoac n, Mexico, passed away from the progression of Dementia Alzheimer's at age 73 on May 19, 2019 in Mission Hills,

California.

As an immigrant, Tony came from humble beginnings; and worked alongside his family in the fields. He was also a Boxer at the amateur to professional

levels, who was known to

sellout boxing events. Tony Arceo was a Golden Glove

Welterweight Champion,

member of the Examiner's AAU Champion Team with George Foreman, competed at the U.S. National Boxing

Championships, and U.S.

Olympic Trials. He selflessly left his rising boxing career to

pursue his education and career in order to provide for his

growing family. He graduated from Franklin High School, San Joaquin Delta College, and

University of the Pacific. He was a Teacher and Counselor at McKinley Elementary School for

many years. He later fully transitioned into a

self-employed career in

construction. For three decades,

he renovated, flipped, and built homes.

Tony was devoted to his work and loved his family. He was

extremely compassionate and generous. It was not uncommon to see him give his last few

dollars for someone to have a meal and discount his work for those struggling. He was a true champion; in and out of the ring.

A man as strong, humble,

diligent, handsome, quiet, and giving as Tony will always be

remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him.

Although we will miss him, we take peace in his salvation

with our Savior Jesus Christ and consolation in our

memories of him.

He is survived by his sons,

Anthony Arceo and Michael Arceo; daughters, Monica Chu and Mariantoinette Farias; grandchildren, Alicia Arceo, Ashlee Chu Hewitt, Anthony Chu, Taylor Arceo, Michael

Joseph Arceo, and Preston Arceo; great-grandchild,

Isabella Cortez; siblings, Jess, Eddie, Ignacio, Mary, and Jorge; and former spouse, Sylvia. Tony joined his parents, Paula and Ignacio; brother, Nicholaus; and grandchild, Michelle in eternal life.

Family and Friends are

welcome on May 31, 2019 to

attend the Viewing from 9:00am-10:00am, Memorial

Service at 10:00am, and

Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Will be laid to rest after

celebration.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019
