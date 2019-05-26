|
|
Antiono "Tony"
Alvarez Arceo
June 9, 1945 - May 19, 2019
Antonio "Tony" Alvarez Arceo, of Stockton, California, born on June 9, 1945 in Michoac n, Mexico, passed away from the progression of Dementia Alzheimer's at age 73 on May 19, 2019 in Mission Hills,
California.
As an immigrant, Tony came from humble beginnings; and worked alongside his family in the fields. He was also a Boxer at the amateur to professional
levels, who was known to
sellout boxing events. Tony Arceo was a Golden Glove
Welterweight Champion,
member of the Examiner's AAU Champion Team with George Foreman, competed at the U.S. National Boxing
Championships, and U.S.
Olympic Trials. He selflessly left his rising boxing career to
pursue his education and career in order to provide for his
growing family. He graduated from Franklin High School, San Joaquin Delta College, and
University of the Pacific. He was a Teacher and Counselor at McKinley Elementary School for
many years. He later fully transitioned into a
self-employed career in
construction. For three decades,
he renovated, flipped, and built homes.
Tony was devoted to his work and loved his family. He was
extremely compassionate and generous. It was not uncommon to see him give his last few
dollars for someone to have a meal and discount his work for those struggling. He was a true champion; in and out of the ring.
A man as strong, humble,
diligent, handsome, quiet, and giving as Tony will always be
remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him.
Although we will miss him, we take peace in his salvation
with our Savior Jesus Christ and consolation in our
memories of him.
He is survived by his sons,
Anthony Arceo and Michael Arceo; daughters, Monica Chu and Mariantoinette Farias; grandchildren, Alicia Arceo, Ashlee Chu Hewitt, Anthony Chu, Taylor Arceo, Michael
Joseph Arceo, and Preston Arceo; great-grandchild,
Isabella Cortez; siblings, Jess, Eddie, Ignacio, Mary, and Jorge; and former spouse, Sylvia. Tony joined his parents, Paula and Ignacio; brother, Nicholaus; and grandchild, Michelle in eternal life.
Family and Friends are
welcome on May 31, 2019 to
attend the Viewing from 9:00am-10:00am, Memorial
Service at 10:00am, and
Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Will be laid to rest after
celebration.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019