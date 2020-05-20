Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Cherokee Memorial Cemetery
13951 Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA
View Map

Antonio Lucian Guzman


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Lucian Guzman Obituary
Antonio Lucian Guzman January 7, 1926 - May 14, 2020 Antonio Lucian, 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 in Stockton, California. Tony was born in Oakdale, California on January 7, 1926 to Maria and Bernardino Guzman. Tony attended Oakdale High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a proud Veteran and a great example of what it meant to be an active member of the Greatest Generation. Tony was forever inspired by his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. His recollections and stories of his experience in Italy during the war were inspirational, never boisterous. After the war Tony worked at Sharpe Army Depot before joining the Stockton Fire Department in 1954. The 28 years on the Fire Department were the best years of his life, often saying he "hit the lottery" when he became a Firefighter. Tony had many passions throughout his life. A Jack of all Trades, there was no project that would intimidate Tony, from craftsman styled gifts for his children when they became parents, to single handily building his own "Shangri-la" Cabin in Pine Grove, CA. An avid sportsman, he loved the game of golf and was a member of the Hole In One Club. He spent many years bowling in the Mod Squad league at West Lane Bowl, and was bowling weekly up to age 94. Tony dedicated many hours and years of his life umpiring Little League, High School, and Cal-Mex baseball games. He spent many years volunteering at Western Little League, helping to instill, by example, the Little League Pledge of "But win or lose I will always do my best". Western LL recognized and honored Tony's hard work by naming the North Diamond the Tony Guzman Field. Tony truly exemplified, through his actions and deeds, what it meant to be part of the Greatest Generation. Tony is loved and missed by his family. Rest in peace Dad. In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his grandson Cody Patla. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lila Guzman, and their children: George Guzman, Robert (Cindy) Guzman, Barbara (Thomas) Patla, Don (Gina) Guzman. He was a proud Grandfather to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Graveside Service to be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 13951 Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m At Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral home, 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonio's honor to the Stockton Firefighters Relief Association: PO Box 692201, Stockton, CA 95269-2201.
logo

Published in The Record on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -