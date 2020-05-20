|
Antonio Lucian Guzman January 7, 1926 - May 14, 2020 Antonio Lucian, 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 in Stockton, California. Tony was born in Oakdale, California on January 7, 1926 to Maria and Bernardino Guzman. Tony attended Oakdale High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a proud Veteran and a great example of what it meant to be an active member of the Greatest Generation. Tony was forever inspired by his service in the U.S. Army during World War II. His recollections and stories of his experience in Italy during the war were inspirational, never boisterous. After the war Tony worked at Sharpe Army Depot before joining the Stockton Fire Department in 1954. The 28 years on the Fire Department were the best years of his life, often saying he "hit the lottery" when he became a Firefighter. Tony had many passions throughout his life. A Jack of all Trades, there was no project that would intimidate Tony, from craftsman styled gifts for his children when they became parents, to single handily building his own "Shangri-la" Cabin in Pine Grove, CA. An avid sportsman, he loved the game of golf and was a member of the Hole In One Club. He spent many years bowling in the Mod Squad league at West Lane Bowl, and was bowling weekly up to age 94. Tony dedicated many hours and years of his life umpiring Little League, High School, and Cal-Mex baseball games. He spent many years volunteering at Western Little League, helping to instill, by example, the Little League Pledge of "But win or lose I will always do my best". Western LL recognized and honored Tony's hard work by naming the North Diamond the Tony Guzman Field. Tony truly exemplified, through his actions and deeds, what it meant to be part of the Greatest Generation. Tony is loved and missed by his family. Rest in peace Dad. In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his grandson Cody Patla. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lila Guzman, and their children: George Guzman, Robert (Cindy) Guzman, Barbara (Thomas) Patla, Don (Gina) Guzman. He was a proud Grandfather to eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Graveside Service to be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 13951 Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m At Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral home, 831 Industrial Way Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonio's honor to the Stockton Firefighters Relief Association: PO Box 692201, Stockton, CA 95269-2201.
Published in The Record on May 20, 2020