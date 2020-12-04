Antonio Nunes Biscaia

July 13, 1930 – November 26, 2020

Antonio Nunes Biscaia, 90, died peacefully, at his home in Lodi, California after a short battle with Parkinson's. Antonio was a San Joaquin Valley farmer for over 55 years. Those who passed away before Antonio was his wife Theresa Biscaia (Ratola) for 50 years. He is survived by his son Mario Biscaia (Diane), daughter Lydia Vosti (Paul), granddaughter Alexis Pigorsch (Nicholas), and great-grandson Connor Pigorsch. Private committal service provided by the Lodi Funeral Home is scheduled at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin in Stockton, California.



