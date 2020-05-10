|
|
Antulio Reyna June 22,1935 - April 21, 2020 Antulio Reyna died on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by five loving siblings in Mexico, Texas, California and Oregon; 28 nieces and nephews, scores of great and great-great nieces and nephews; and a caring and friendly community at the Hotel Stockton Apartments. Antulio will be remembered as a conscientious and active member of his community and respected by his large extended family. Valley Funeral Home Stockton
Published in The Record on May 10, 2020