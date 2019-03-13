|
|
Ardella Williams
(nee Reed)
1937 - 2019
Ardella Williams (nee Reed) was born on October 19th, 1937 in Varner, Arkansas to Arklo and Macdella Reed. Ardella was the 7th of 10 sibling - 7 girls and
3 boys.
She and her two oldest sons
migrated to California in 1957 to join her siblings and parents in Paso Robles, CA. In 1958,
she met an Army sergeant,
Elwin Williams, and they were soon married and their union produced five additional
children.
Her nursing career spanned working for San Joaquin County, Dameron Hospital and the State of California. She retired from her nursing career after
30 years of service in 2002.
Ardella is preceded in death
by her loving husband,
Elwin Williams, Sr., daughter, Anetta Williams, and son,
Melvin Williams (Idell).
She is survived by five children,
Michael Taylor (Weithea),
Larry Taylor (Gwen),
Elwin Williams II (Dorothea),
Cynthia Williams, Brenda
Francis (Graham), 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2019