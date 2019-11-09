|
Arlinda L. Escalante June 23, 1957 - Nov. 5, 2019 Born to her late parents, Candido A. and Beatrice L. Abujen in Morocco, Africa. She attended Taylor, Marshall and graduated from Edison H.S. Class of 1975. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, her siblings, Bob (Patricia) Abujen, Sr., JoAnn (Butch) Setliffe; David (Angie) Abujen and Steven Abujen. She is preceded in death by her brother, Candido (Nora) Abujen. She has 2 birth children, Tony (Mary) Montes, IV and Layla M. Montes; Step-children, Guy (Davina) Escalante, Lorraine Escalante, Juanita (Rudy) Escalante and Manuel (Leticia) Escalante. Together, Robert and Arlinda have 12 grandkids and one on the way! She was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Colonial Rose Chapel
Published in The Record on Nov. 9, 2019