Armando Canez 1945 - 2019 Armando Canez "Larry", 74, from Stockton, CA passed away December 4, 2019. He worked for American Moulding for over 30 years and with his son at Mondo's Custom Cars. He was a humble and kind husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He leaves behind his wife, Elvira Canez and several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 5 pm - 6 pm with a Rosary to follow at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019