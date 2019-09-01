|
|
Armelda Doris Schreiber May 16, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2019 Armelda was born in Seward County Nebraska to the late Richard and Louise Zwick. She died surrounded by her family in Ripon, CA after a short battle with lung cancer. She was the fourth of five children and lived most of her childhood on her family's farm. Armelda is preceded in death by her husband George "Tim" Schreiber, brother Leland Zwick and sisters Edith Wobig and Betty Hofferber. She is survived by her children, Jane Wells of Portland, OR, Judy Wells of Clear Lake, CA, Mark Wells (Courtney) of Ripon, CA, and brother Richard Zwick (Eveline) of Seward, NE as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After 18 years Armelda retired from the Bank of Stockton in 1994. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stockton where she faithfully attended until her health declined. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church 444 N. American St., Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers please go to Jackson Rancheria and play the slots and hit a big jackpot.
Published in The Record from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019