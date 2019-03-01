|
|
Arnold Charles Toso
Dec. 13, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019
Arnold Charles Toso, age 88 of Stockton, CA passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born December 13, 1930 in Stockton, CA to the late Attilio and Elsie Toso. He is survived by
his loving wife of 67 years
Georgette whom he married on November 4, 1951 and his
children; Arnie (Sylvia), Bill
(Terri), Debbie and Lisa (Fry) and his grandchildren David Fry (Robin), Bradley Fry (Erica) and Amy Fry McWilliams (Todd) and great-granddaughter Kaylee Ann Fry. Along with many
loving nieces and nephews.
Arnold farmed in the area all his life, first with his father and later with his sons. He loved cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
For over 30 years he was a
volunteer fireman for Waterloo-Morada Fire District and served on their board. He was a proud member of the Italian Athletic Club, Italian Gardeners Club, Liguri nel Mondo, San Joaquin Cherry Growers and Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club.
Arnold will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will take place on
Saturday March 2, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at Casa Bonita
Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary on March 4th from 9:30am-10:00am followed by a funeral Mass at
St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 North Ashley Lane,
Stockton, CA 95215.
Burial to take place at San
Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Arnold Toso Scholarship Fund
St. Mary's High School,
5648 El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207
Published in The Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019