Arthur D. Stroud Aug. 13, 1945 - July 16, 2019 Art passed away at the Folsom Care Center from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Stockton, CA and graduated from A A Stagg HS and San Joaquin Delta JC before transferring to UC San Diego where he received a BS degree in mathematics. He quickly became a Navy officer and eventually retired as a Naval Reserve Commander. He was truly gifted in the computer field and worked for the Department of the Navy and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from which he also retired as a system analyst. Art was predeceased by his parents Malcolm and Ruth and his sister Ann Walker. He is survived by his wife Sandra of Salinas, CA, son Daniel (Cris) of Burlingame, CA, daughter Leslie of Sparks, NV, brothers Carl (Karen) of Acampo, CA, Marty of Folsom, CA, John (Susan) of El Dorado Hills, CA, granddaughter Sophia, grandson Jake both of Burlingame; and many nieces and nephews. Art was a fifth generation Californian and a descendent of the Mayflower. Art absolutely loved all of life - the little and big things right up to the very last day. Everyone that knew him delighted in his humorous, loving presence.
Published in The Record on May 10, 2020