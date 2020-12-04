Arthur L. Ray

Arthur L. Ray was born April 9, 1934 to Rev. Robert L. and Fern Ray in Greeley Colorado. He passed away peacefully in his sleep November 7, 2020, in Stockton, California, at the age of 86.

When Art was 16, his family moved to Sacramento California where he finished high school and began his academic career at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, attaining his Bachelor of Social Science degree at Sacramento State University in Sacramento, California. Art worked as a Safety Engineer for Cal/OSHA at the Stockton Developmental Center for most of his adult career and began the Health and Safety Program at San Joaquin Delta College. During his time at Delta College, he recruited educators who taught under his direction for over 16 years. Art was an avid health and safety advocate who volunteered at the Red Cross and organized disaster drills for the city of Stockton. In addition, he volunteered at his local church leading an investment club and home Bible study groups.

He loved the music circus, traveling, storytelling and genealogy. He and his wife traveled to Eastern Europe with the San Jose State University Choraliers, to Australia and New Zealand with the Stockton Chorale, and to Thailand with their church on a mission trip. He fondly recaptured tales of their travels, sharing them with his family and friends throughout the years.

Art is survived by his wife Christene, his children Jeanie (Tom) Lemens, Brian Ray, Keith Ray, step-children Mia Shappee, Mark (Sandra) Miller, Erica Fenderson, his brother David (Marianne) Ray, nieces and nephews Noelle Moss, Aaron Ray, Katie (Robert) Janicki, 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Rufus.

The graveside service will be held at Redding Memorial Park, 1201 Continental St, Cremation Lot, NW Block 26A Space 8 in Redding, California, Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to your local Red Cross or Humane Society.



