Arthur Leslie Mayes, Jr. Feb. 20, 1938 - Dec. 15, 2019 The city of Stockton lost a great Christian man on Sunday, December 15, 2019, when Arthur Leslie Mayes Jr., 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on February 20, 1938 to Arthur (Bud) and Dovie Mayes. Leslie has been a resident of Stockton since moving here with his high school sweetheart, Ava Juanelle Mayes. Leslie made a career as a professional truck driver for 60 plus years. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Les started the Joy Bus Ministry back in the 70's while attending Central Church of Christ. He had a big heart for reaching others for Christ. His passions in life included football, wrestling, hockey, camping, fishing, bowling, watching John Wayne western movies, spending quality time with his grandchildren and taking good care of his two cats. Leslie is preceded in death by his father, Arthur; his mother, Dovie; and his wife, Ava Juanelle. He is survived by his sister, Teresa (Bob) Cline of Oregon; brother, Richard (Jane) Mayes of Stockton; sister, Marilyn (Neil) Granish of Salida; his children, Dean (Debbie) Mayes of Arizona; Scott (Aleta) Mayes of Missouri; Renee (Derek) Eisler of Stockton; his ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Leslie's family would like to thank all friends and family for your love and support over the years. Celebration of Life will be held Tueday December 31, 2019, 10:30 A.M at the Lodi Ham Lane Church of Christ, 600 S. Ham Lane, Lodi, CA 95240, Officiated by Brother Clayton Harrell. Donations in Leslie's name may be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation, 2800 West March Lane #110 Stockton, CA 95219.
Published in The Record on Dec. 29, 2019