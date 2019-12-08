|
Arthur "Art" R. Kinney Dec. 31, 1922 - Nov. 26, 2019 Arthur R. Kinney, 96, died November 26, 2019. Art was born in Yankton, South Dakota on December 31, 1922. He and his family moved to Stockton in 1952. He was preceded in death by Christine Kinney, his wife of 53 years. Art was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism and worked for newspapers in Minnesota and Iowa prior to his 33 years at The Record. He instituted and headed The Record's Creative Services department which provided graphic art services for advertising and other departments. Art was wounded in combat in Europe during World War II and was awarded various medals for his service. In 2015, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal in recognition of his helping to liberate France. He served as a board member of the Stockton Institute for Continued Learning at Delta College and served on the 1987-88 San Joaquin County Grand Jury. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, The University of Minnesota alumni association, Weber Point Coffee Club, SIRS Branch 46 and the 12th Armored Division Association. Contributions can be made in Arthur's name to the Hospice of San Joaquin, Stockton, CA. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10AM at the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240. Burial will follow at the Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019