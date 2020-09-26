Arthur Stanley Wickham July 14, 1926 - Aug. 25, 2020 Arthur Stanley Wickham was born July 14, 1926 in Huntington Park, California to Elmer and Genevieve Wickham. Arthur graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, CA in 1944. He enlisted in the Air Corps Reserve at age 17 and was called to active duty in November 1944. He began working at Chevrolet Motor Company in 1946. He advanced steadily to Senior Traveling Auditor when he retired in 1982. He married in 1950 and had a daughter, Deborah Ann. She was the pride of his life throughout his lifetime. He remarried in 1964 to Lois Ruth and happily and lovingly gained three step-daughters, Debbie, Sharon and Kathy. They both worked as realtors and were active in Valley Christian Center and Rancho Calaveras Property Owners Association. He was Treasurer of both while living in Valley Springs for many years. His dear wife of 43 years passed away August 18, 2008. He is survived by his loving daughter, three step-daughters, 10 grand-children, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He lived 94 wonderful years and we are so blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be dearly missed. Private memorial and funeral services will be held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store