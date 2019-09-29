|
Artie Walker April 3, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2019 Artie quietly passed away and gained her heavenly wings in Stockton, CA, on September 19, 2019. She will truly be missed by her family & friends. The family invites you to attend her services as follows: Visitation: Thursday, October 3, 2019; 3pm to 7pm at Cunningham Funeral Home, 425 E. Harding Way, Stockton CA 95204. Services: Friday, October 4, 2019; 11am at New Life United Pentecostal Church 1121 S. Ora Ave, Stockton CA. 95215.
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019