Arville "Gordon" Duff July 2, 1952 - April 26, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Gordon Duff on April 26, 2020 at the age of 67 years after a brief illness. A native of Stockton, Gordon graduated from Franklin High School in 1970. Aside from his family, his true pride comes from his military service: he served in the Marine Corps 1970 - 1973, 1976 - 1978, the Air Force Reserves 1980 - 1983, and retired from the Army National Guard 1984 - 1997. He is preceded in death by his parents Arville Ritner Duff and Wanda Wathena Duff and his sister Delores Ann Duff. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Teresa and his children, Andrea, Gregory, and Nicholas. He will also be missed by his sister Carol Sutton as well as 17 nieces and nephews, all his brothers from the Marines Motorcycle Club that he rode with, and many more people whose lives he touched. A service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The service will be attended by immediate family only due to the Covid-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Published in The Record on May 6, 2020