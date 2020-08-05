1/2
Augustine Herrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augustine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augustine Herrera Aug. 11, 1929 July 30, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Augustine Herrera announce his passing at the age 91. He preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Jesus Herrera, 3 Siblings and 1 Grandson. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, Children, Diana, Jaime and Luis, 4 Siblings, 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great- Grandchildren. Augustine received a Purple Heart and the Presidential Unit Citation as a Sergeant in the Korean War. His smile and his love for his family will always be in our hearts. Funeral Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial, Lodi, CA; Viewing: 9 am - 12 pm; Burial: 1 pm. *Masks and distancing required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved