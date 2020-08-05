Augustine Herrera Aug. 11, 1929 July 30, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Augustine Herrera announce his passing at the age 91. He preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Jesus Herrera, 3 Siblings and 1 Grandson. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, Children, Diana, Jaime and Luis, 4 Siblings, 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great- Grandchildren. Augustine received a Purple Heart and the Presidential Unit Citation as a Sergeant in the Korean War. His smile and his love for his family will always be in our hearts. Funeral Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial, Lodi, CA; Viewing: 9 am - 12 pm; Burial: 1 pm. *Masks and distancing required.