Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Aurora Chavarria


1949 - 2020
Aurora Chavarria Obituary
Aurora Chavarria Aug. 8, 1949 - Apr. 17, 2020 Aurora Chavarria passed on April 17th at the age of 70. Aurora was born in Brownsville , Texas on August 8, 1949 and the family moved shortly thereafter to California. Aurora is survived by her devoted husband, Pedro Chavarria and sons Pete G. Chavarria, Luis Chavarria, and Albert Chavarria (Laura). She is also survived by her grandchildren Monica, Marissa, Pete, Luis A., Lorenna M., Alberto A., and great grandson Pete Chavarria. Aurora enjoyed being employed by Stockton Unified School District for over 25 years, primarily at Van Buren Elementary as the School Secretary. Private services will be held. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2020
Remember
