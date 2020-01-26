Home

Aurora (Cabanero) Franklin

Aurora (Cabanero) Franklin Obituary
Aurora Franklin (Cabanero) July 23, 1950 - Jan. 19, 2020 Aurora Franklin (Cabanero), 69 years of age, daughter of Lucresio and Irenia Cabanero, was born July 23, 1950 in French Camp, CA. Aurora grew up in Stockton, CA, where she graduated from Edison High School in 1968. Aurora worked in the medical field for 26 years. After years of battling serious medical conditions, Aurora passed away on January 19, 2020 surrounded by caring family members. She leaves behind her husband, Mark; daughters, Annette (Jerry) and Doreen (Tony); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Laurena, Irene, Laura; brother, Earnest; in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Terri and brother, Leo. Funeral will be held Feb. 1, 2020 at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton, CA. Per Aurora's request, wear floral attire at services. Flowers may be sent to Park View Funeral Home.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020
