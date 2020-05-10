|
Austin Zachocki Nov 23, 1991-April 26, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely death of our beloved Austin Fernando Zachocki due to an auto accident. He was preceded in death by his father Fernando R. Zachocki and grandfather Earl Beville. Austin leaves to cherish his memory his beloved six year old daughter Scarlett R Zachocki, his mother Damaris Beville-Zachocki, brother David Zachocki, sister Elaina Zachocki, and nephews (Elaina's sons) Jerry Joseph, Able Fernando, Esai James, and Louie Austin, grandmother Carol Van Hulten, aunts, uncles, cousins, and childhood friend Benjamin Arms and many others close to his heart. He will be forever missed. Due to the public health restrictions a memorial service and celebration of life for Austin will be announced at a later date. We love you Austin your memory lives on through everyone that was in your life.
Published in The Record on May 10, 2020