Bacilia Alcaraz May 30, 1923 - Jan. 28, 2020 Survived by daughters, Laura Contreras and Ana Hernandez; son in-law, Jose Hernandez; grand-children, Rebecca Contreras, Andrew Lopez, Theresa Hernandez; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Guadalupe R. Alcaraz; parents; siblings and grandson. Viewing will be held on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020, 1pm - 6pm with Rosary to follow at Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95202. Mass to be conducted Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95204 at 10am, Burial to follow after service at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020