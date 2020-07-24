1/2
Bailus Zeigler
1929 - 2020
Bailus F. (Zig) Zeigler July 2, 1929 - June 27, 2020 Bailus Zeigler, 91, of Lodi passed June 27, 2020 at home. Mr. Zeigler was native of Modesto and resident of Lod, CA. He was employed by Cudney Auto Parts before working for San Joaquin County Public Works. Mr. Zeigler is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kay Zeigler; children, Larry (Jackie) Zeigler, Sue (Mike) Hole; three grandsons and three great granddaughters. The will be no service per his request.

Published in The Record on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Kay,
I am very sorry to read of Zigs’ passing.
May he be forever be cruising the seas.
I enjoyed working with Zig over the years.

Bill Mault
Bill Mault
Friend
