Bailus F. (Zig) Zeigler July 2, 1929 - June 27, 2020 Bailus Zeigler, 91, of Lodi passed June 27, 2020 at home. Mr. Zeigler was native of Modesto and resident of Lod, CA. He was employed by Cudney Auto Parts before working for San Joaquin County Public Works. Mr. Zeigler is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kay Zeigler; children, Larry (Jackie) Zeigler, Sue (Mike) Hole; three grandsons and three great granddaughters. The will be no service per his request.



