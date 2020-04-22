|
Balkrishna Shamjibhai Ranchhod 1962 - 2020 The Ranchhod Family of Stockton, announces with sorrow the death of Balkrishna Shamjibhai Ranchhod, known as "Bali." Born 10th December 1962 in Kabwe, Zambia, Bali spent most of his childhood in Africa before moving to Surrey, UK for education during his teenage years. In the early 80's, Bali briefly moved to the USA before moving back to Zambia to help with the family businesses in Zambia and South Africa. While playing an integral role in expanding business, Bali's hard work afforded him to develop a large cotton-growing project which eventually led to the establishment of his own cotton ginnery, something he was very proud of. Additionally while living in Zambia, Bali remotely studied for his Masters and graduated in 2000 from Hull University in England with his MBA. At this point in life, Bali was asked to join his parents and siblings in the USA and re-located his family to Stockton, CA in 2003. After moving to Stockton, Bali joined his two brothers in the construction business while concurrently managing the family's real estate holdings. His kind-hearted and fun-loving personality brought light and laughter to everyone he interacted with and he quickly helped grow the family business as well as build lifelong relationships in the US. In more recent years, Bali dedicated his time to lovingly care for his mother until her passing in April 2019. Bali's giving and loving nature did not stop with his family. His philanthropy poured out through an active role in the Kabwe community as well as his Rotarian efforts in Zambia. He was involved in many charitable projects; from channeling school equipment and medical supplies to playing an instrumental role in establishing the Ranchhod Hospice House in Zambia which provides care to terminally ill patients and their children. The Hospice continues to successfully run to this day due to Bali's tireless efforts. Once in the US, he became an active participant in the Stockton Rotary, the Indian Association of San Joaquin County, and the Gujarati Samaj of Stockton. Bali Ranchood is survived by his wife Rekha, daughters Pareesha and Nikita, grandchildren Leanna and Kaique, siblings Mahesh, Raji and Shredha, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Although Bali will be dearly missed by family and friends all over the world, his jovial spirit, loving and giving nature, and life lessons will never be forgotten.
Published in The Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020