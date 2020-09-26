Barbara Ellen and Thomas Edgar Berry Sept.19, 1944 - Sept. 9, 2020 & Dec. 9, 1944 - Aug. 13, 2020 Barbara Ellen Berry was born Sept. 19, 1944 in Stockton CA, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. She passed 28 days after the love of her life Tom. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Frances Marion Smith and Rosemary Francis Eagan, brother Bernard Smith and son Timothy Berry. She worked for over 20 years with SUSD, retiring from Franklin H.S. as an Executive Secretary. She was a CSEA Union Rep, member of Beta Sigma Phi, St. Michael's, a Glenwood 4-H leader, and Stockton Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara loved going to 4-H livestock shows, doing crafts, and most recently enjoyed adult coloring. She also loved going on trips to Reno with her husband, and would meet with friends to play bingo. ---------------------- Thomas Edgar Berry, 75, of Stockton, CA passed Aug. 13, 2020, peacefully in his home with family. He retired in 1991 from the Stockton Fire Dept. Station 12, formally East-Side Fire Dept. He started his career in the U.S. Forest Service. He is known for the "Berry-bar." Born Dec. 9, 1944 in Fresno to George Edgar Berry and Opal Elizabeth Cull. He moved to Stockton at the age of four and met his future bride. They lived two houses apart. Tom married Barbara in 1965, and they shared 55 married years. Tom was a lifetime member of the NRA and made sure his children took the Hunter's Safety course before applying for deer tags. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, fishing, gun shows, camping, and trips to visit his buddies at the "shops" downtown. Preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Walter Berry, Janie Wheeler, and his son Timothy Berry. Barbara and Tom are survived by their children Bonnie (Terry) Mulder, Todd Berry and Laura Nunes, grand-children Chelsea Berry, Amanda Mulder, Thomas Mulder, Holli Nunes, Kati (Taylor) Dunn and her older brother Richard Smith. Thank You to the loving caregivers and to SEVA Hospice for caring for Tom and supporting the family. Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Cemetery in Lodi, CA on Sept. 29, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Stockton Firefighters Relief Assoc., P.O. Box 69-2201, Stockton, CA 95269-2201, an animal shelter of your choice, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 2421 Southfork Ln, Modesto, CA 95355. Barbara supported the Bethany Home Alzheimer's walk team for 7 years as a donor.