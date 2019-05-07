|
|
Barbara Ann
Burk Nee Spargo
1948 - 2019
Barbara went to be with her Lord on March 23, 2019 at home in Elk Grove.
She is survived by daughter
Elizabeth Brown, son-in-law
Jason, granddaughter
Maya Sue Ann and sister Verlea Cramer.
She had a lifelong passion in educating young children.
She was owner/director of Kiddie Kampus for 8 years and
retired from Stockton Unified, Womens Bible Study Fellowship "BSF" which she attended for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 11, 2019 at Stockton
Covenant Church, 1720 Oxford Way, Stkn, CA 95204 at Noon. Matthew 28:20
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019