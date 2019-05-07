Home

Barbara Ann Burk

Barbara Ann Burk Obituary
Barbara Ann

Burk Nee Spargo

1948 - 2019

Barbara went to be with her Lord on March 23, 2019 at home in Elk Grove.

She is survived by daughter

Elizabeth Brown, son-in-law

Jason, granddaughter

Maya Sue Ann and sister Verlea Cramer.

She had a lifelong passion in educating young children.

She was owner/director of Kiddie Kampus for 8 years and

retired from Stockton Unified, Womens Bible Study Fellowship "BSF" which she attended for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 11, 2019 at Stockton

Covenant Church, 1720 Oxford Way, Stkn, CA 95204 at Noon. Matthew 28:20
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019
