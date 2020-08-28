Barbara Ann Seekatz 1930 - 2020 Barbara Ann Seekatz was born on August 4, 1930 to Ella and Clinton Curnow in Stockton, California. After attending local schools, Barbara graduated with her teaching credential from the University of Pacific. She thoroughly loved teaching her third graders at Colonial Heights and her high school students at Lincoln Unified's John McCandless Learning Center. She was known by her students "to have a great laugh" and for being "firm, but fair." (Thanks, Terry Coburn!) After 20 years of teaching, Barbara embraced her retirement enthusiastically by traveling the world with her loving husband, Richard Seekatz. They saw parts of Europe, China, Russia, India and the Far East - loving the travel and each other. Her talent and passion for anything fabric and thread was limitless. Barbara designed and created beautiful quilts, dolls, clothing and art pieces throughout the decades of her life. Haute Couture, Manteca Quilters and the Tuleburg Guild were some of her favorite groups. Spending summers in the Strawberry cabin her parents built was the best part of her year. Most of all, Barbara was a kind and loving mom, grandma and friend. She was both loved and cherished by those in her life and we are grateful both for her presence and the gift of the time we were given to be with her. She will be missed greatly and remembered fondly and often. Barbara is survived by daughter Susan Christie, son-in-law David Simpson and daughter-in-law Julie Christie as well as granddaughters Elyssa and Mallory Simpson, Sarah Christie and grandson Ryan Christie. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Seekatz and son, Robert Christie. A special thanks to Dr. Nicholas Berlew, Dr. Mita Gordo, Dr. Kulendu Vasavda and the Hospice of San Joaquin for providing the needed medical support in the treatment of Barbara's Alzheimers Dementia. In addition, Barbara was happy and proud to have made gowns for the Hospice of San Joaquin County and would have appreciated, if desired, donations to this Hospice in her honor.



