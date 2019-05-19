Home

POWERED BY

Barbara Dougherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Dougherty Obituary
Barbara Sue

Dougherty

March 27, 1946 May 14, 2019

Barbara Sue Dougherty, age 73 passed away after a lengthy

illness. Barbara was born March 27th,1946 in Stockton, CA. She worked for the County of San Joaquin welfare department until she retired. She enjoyed her life, going to flea markets and garage sales, building the families cabin, boating, fishing and camping. She has 4 brothers and 4 sisters, 3 sons and 1 daughter along with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Charles H.

Dougherty Jr. Graveside

Burial services held on

Thursday May 23, 2019, 11:00am at Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery, 5750 East Pine

Street, Lodi, CA. 95240.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.