Barbara Sue
Dougherty
March 27, 1946 May 14, 2019
Barbara Sue Dougherty, age 73 passed away after a lengthy
illness. Barbara was born March 27th,1946 in Stockton, CA. She worked for the County of San Joaquin welfare department until she retired. She enjoyed her life, going to flea markets and garage sales, building the families cabin, boating, fishing and camping. She has 4 brothers and 4 sisters, 3 sons and 1 daughter along with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Charles H.
Dougherty Jr. Graveside
Burial services held on
Thursday May 23, 2019, 11:00am at Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery, 5750 East Pine
Street, Lodi, CA. 95240.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019